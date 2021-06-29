menu-search
Trustees’ liability for pension arrears (Punter Southall Governance Services Ltd v Hazlett)

Trustees’ liability for pension arrears (Punter Southall Governance Services Ltd v Hazlett)
Published on: 29 June 2021
Pensions analysis: This case looks at the issues which arise when pension scheme trustees realise they have been underpaying beneficiaries, including: (i) how far back in time to correct benefits; (ii) what factors are relevant to decisions about forfeiture; (iii) what rate of interest should be applied to arrears; and (iv) what liability trustees have for breach of trust. It was held that: (i) there is no statutory time limit on claims against trustees by beneficiaries to be paid their correct benefits out of trust assets in the possession of the trustees; (ii) relevant factors when deciding whether to exercise a discretion to reinstate forfeited benefits included the fact that members were not at fault; (iii) it is appropriate to pay simple interest at 1% above base rate on the arrears; and (iv) a six-year limitation period would apply to claims for breach of trust against former trustees who were no longer in possession of trust assets. Written by Max Ballad, legal director at Arc Pensions Law LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

