Trustees’ liability for pension arrears (Punter Southall Governance Services Ltd v Hazlett)

Pensions analysis: This case looks at the issues which arise when pension scheme trustees realise they have been underpaying beneficiaries, including: (i) how far back in time to correct benefits; (ii) what factors are relevant to decisions about forfeiture; (iii) what rate of interest should be applied to arrears; and (iv) what liability trustees have for breach of trust. It was held that: (i) there is no statutory time limit on claims against trustees by beneficiaries to be paid their correct benefits out of trust assets in the possession of the trustees; (ii) relevant factors when deciding whether to exercise a discretion to reinstate forfeited benefits included the fact that members were not at fault; (iii) it is appropriate to pay simple interest at 1% above base rate on the arrears; and (iv) a six-year limitation period would apply to claims for breach of trust against former trustees who were no longer in possession of trust assets. Written by Max Ballad, legal director at Arc Pensions Law LLP.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a
Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP
Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In
Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.