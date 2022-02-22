Trustee’s application for approval of its decision making on distribution of death benefits (Punter Southall Governance Services Ltd v Benge and another)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In this case, Chief Master Shuman approved an application by the independent trustee of a defined contribution pension scheme for approval of its decision to pay the fund relating to a deceased member to the second defendant as a dependent. The application was opposed by the first defendant, another member of the scheme and one of the deceased’s sons. In addition to a general survey of the law relating to such applications, the judgment contains specific consideration of: (i) the question the court has to consider when determining such an application; (ii) the duty of applicant trustees to consider new material relevant to the decision after it has been made; and (iii) the test for dependency. It also contains comments on alternative courses which were perceived as open to the first defendant, arguably pointing towards the wisdom of taking proactive steps to establish the grounds of opposition rather than relying on the opportunity given by an application for approval. Written by Elizabeth Ovey, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or to read the full analysis.