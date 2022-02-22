LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Ill-health benefits and death benefits / Death benefits

Legal News

Trustee’s application for approval of its decision making on distribution of death benefits (Punter Southall Governance Services Ltd v Benge and another)

Published on: 22 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Trustee’s application for approval of its decision making on distribution of death benefits (Punter Southall Governance Services Ltd v Benge and another)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In this case, Chief Master Shuman approved an application by the independent trustee of a defined contribution pension scheme for approval of its decision to pay the fund relating to a deceased member to the second defendant as a dependent. The application was opposed by the first defendant, another member of the scheme and one of the deceased’s sons. In addition to a general survey of the law relating to such applications, the judgment contains specific consideration of: (i) the question the court has to consider when determining such an application; (ii) the duty of applicant trustees to consider new material relevant to the decision after it has been made; and (iii) the test for dependency. It also contains comments on alternative courses which were perceived as open to the first defendant, arguably pointing towards the wisdom of taking proactive steps to establish the grounds of opposition rather than relying on the opportunity given by an application for approval. Written by Elizabeth Ovey, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More