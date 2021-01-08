Sign-in Help
Offshore trusts—general principles

Trustee surrender of discretion when conflicted (Representation of V Trustees Ltd (Formerly G Trustees Ltd) re K and N Trusts)

  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In this case V Trustees Ltd (the trustee) was trustee of two trusts (the K Trust and the N Trust) which were inter-related. Contentious issues had arisen over the asset and liability positions of the trusts, including in particular the status of a loan due from the N Trust to the K Trust. Past decisions of the Royal Court had approved the trustee selling a significant property for sale which had led to ongoing litigation. In circumstances where the beneficial classes of the trusts were different and where the trustee was conflicted in seeking to implement proposals relating to the inter-trust loan, the court accepted its surrender of discretion and also directed the trustee to retire as trustee of the K Trust and appointed a new trustee its place. Written by Nigel Sanders, partner, at Walkers (Jersey) LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

