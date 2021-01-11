- Trustee challenges appointment on appeal—is a trustee’s appointment automatic and is partial rescission available after undue influence? (McKay v Wesley)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- No appointment without acceptance
- Partial rescission available on the facts
- Fairness of rescission
- Case details
Article summary
Private Client analysis: A trustee sought to set aside, principally for undue influence and mistake, her acceptance of an appointment as a trustee to avoid a deemed tax liability imposed by HMRC. The case raised questions as to whether—(i) the appointment of a trustee is automatic by operation of law or whether acceptance is required, (ii) whether partial recission was available, and (iii) whether rescission was fair on the facts. Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister, at Hardwicke.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.