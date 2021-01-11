Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Trustee challenges appointment on appeal—is a trustee’s appointment automatic and is partial rescission available after undue influence? (McKay v Wesley)

Trustee challenges appointment on appeal—is a trustee’s appointment automatic and is partial rescission available after undue influence? (McKay v Wesley)
Published on: 11 January 2021
Updated on: 11 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Trustee challenges appointment on appeal—is a trustee’s appointment automatic and is partial rescission available after undue influence? (McKay v Wesley)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • No appointment without acceptance
  • Partial rescission available on the facts
  • Fairness of rescission
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: A trustee sought to set aside, principally for undue influence and mistake, her acceptance of an appointment as a trustee to avoid a deemed tax liability imposed by HMRC. The case raised questions as to whether—(i) the appointment of a trustee is automatic by operation of law or whether acceptance is required, (ii) whether partial recission was available, and (iii) whether rescission was fair on the facts. Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister, at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More