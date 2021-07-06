menu-search
Legal News

Triumph for pharma company Servier in £200m damages claim before the Supreme Court (Secretary of State for Health and another (Appellants) v Servier Laboratories Ltd and others (Respondents)

Published on: 06 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The global use of the patenting system aims to protects innovators and in particular pharma companies who spend many millions in drug development from having their innovation copied by third parties who have made no contribution to R&D spend. However, once the patent has expired, generic manufacturers will frequently pile into lucrative markets and sell equivalent drugs at a fraction of the price. The NHS takes advantage of this situation in order for the tax payer to buy drugs at the most economically advantageous price. This case involves the upholding of a patent which was later judged to be invalid, and the potential loss of £200m by the Secretary of State for Health who were unable to source generic equivalents, while the patent was in force and used against others to secure a monopoly right to sell the drug. Written by Elizabeth M Ward, founding director and IP solicitor at Virtuoso Legal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

