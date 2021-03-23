Sign-in Help
Triggering the statutory surcharge when the offender is committed for sentence (R v Cuthbertson)

Published on: 23 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Triggering the statutory surcharge when the offender is committed for sentence (R v Cuthbertson)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Court of Appeal has held that it is the sentencing exercise that triggers the imposition of the statutory surcharge, and that the imposition of two separate surcharges at different times (in the magistrates court and following committal for sentence in the Crown Court) was correct. In R v Cuthbertson, the appellant had been charged with three offences arising out of a single incident, charged together, and appeared before the court on a single charge sheet where a guilty plea was entered to all three of them at the same time. The magistrates passed sentence on two offences but committed the third to the Crown Court for sentence. This unusual decision led to the question being asked as to when the surcharge is triggered. Advocates should be aware of this decision when dealing with multiple offences and consider referencing it in their representations to the court when inviting the magistrates to utilise their powers of committal for sentence. Written by Kelly Cyples, barrister at 23ES Chambers (Manchester). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

