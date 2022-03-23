LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Employment / Practice, procedure and settlement / Employment Tribunals

Tribunals should take a step-wise approach before ordering redaction or anonymisation (Frewer v Google UK)

Published on: 23 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: Employment tribunals should take a step-wise approach when determining applications for redaction and anonymisation. This should involve consideration of (1) whether the material is relevant, (2) if so, whether it is necessary for the fair disposal of the proceedings, and (3) only if those thresholds are met and the document is properly before the tribunal, whether some order pursuant to Rule 50 of the ET Rules should be made, having full regard to the open justice principle, including the importance of names being named particularly those of persons who played a significant role in the subject matter of the proceedings, so that the press can report exercising its editorial judgement, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

