Legal News

Tribunals should take a step-wise approach before ordering redaction or anonymisation (Frewer v Google UK)

Published on: 22 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background?
  • Relevant law
  • Factual background
  • Decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: Employment tribunals should take a step-wise approach when determining applications for redaction and anonymisation. This should involve consideration of (1) whether the material is relevant, (2) if so, whether it is necessary for the fair disposal of the proceedings, and (3) only if those criteria are met and the document is properly before the tribunal, whether some order pursuant to Rule 50 of the ET Rules should be made. Such an order should only be made if the party seeking it persuades the tribunal on proper evidence that such an order is necessary, having given full regard to the open justice principle, including the importance of names being named particularly those of persons who played a significant role in the subject matter of the proceedings, so that the press can report exercising its editorial judgement, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

