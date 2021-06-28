Tribunal should take judicial notice of childcare disparity (Dobson v North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust)

Article summary

Employment analysis: The ‘childcare disparity’ (ie the fact women bear a greater childcare responsibility than men) is so well known in the context of indirect sex discrimination claims, and has so often been the subject of judicial notice in previous cases, that it is incumbent on an employment tribunal to take notice of it in the circumstances of an indirect sex discrimination relating to a requirement to work flexibly including at weekends, according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.