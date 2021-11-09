Tribunal may selectively reject non-exempt parts of claim that do not comply with early conciliation requirement (Webster v Rotala plc)

Article summary

Employment analysis: If, on a claim form, a prospective claimant is instituting (i) a claim that is exempt from the early conciliation requirement (eg for unfair dismissal with an application for interim relief) plus (ii) additional claims to which the early conciliation requirement applies (because they are 'relevant', non-exempt claims) then that claimant must comply with the early conciliation requirement in respect of those additional claims, and if they have not done so the employment tribunal should reject the non-exempt claims but allow the exempt claim to proceed, according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.