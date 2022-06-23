LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Tribunal dismisses US$78m solar claim under intra-EU objection (Green Power Partners K/S and SCS Solar Don Benito APS v Spain)

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: Law360
An investor-state tribunal has dismissed a claim brought by renewable energy investors against Spain under an intra-EU jurisdictional objection, marking the first time that a tribunal has concluded that such a claim is barred with reference to several recent decisions from Court of Justice.

