Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Tribunal denies application to restrain Section 1782 proceedings in the US (In re: Application of Servotronics Inc)

Tribunal denies application to restrain Section 1782 proceedings in the US (In re: Application of Servotronics Inc)
Published on: 22 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Tribunal denies application to restrain Section 1782 proceedings in the US (In re: Application of Servotronics Inc)
  • What did the tribunal decide?

Article summary

Law360: An arbitral tribunal appointed under the Arbitration Rules of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) considering a $US 12.8m arbitration over an engine fire has denied an application by Rolls Royce to retrain US proceedings where aerospace parts maker Servotronics is seeking evidence under section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (Section 1782) (also cited as 28 USC § 1782) for the proceeding, concluding it is for the US judiciary to decide the matter. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More