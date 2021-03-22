Tribunal denies application to restrain Section 1782 proceedings in the US (In re: Application of Servotronics Inc)

Article summary

Law360: An arbitral tribunal appointed under the Arbitration Rules of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) considering a $US 12.8m arbitration over an engine fire has denied an application by Rolls Royce to retrain US proceedings where aerospace parts maker Servotronics is seeking evidence under section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (Section 1782) (also cited as 28 USC § 1782) for the proceeding, concluding it is for the US judiciary to decide the matter. or to read the full analysis.