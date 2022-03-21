LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Tribunal costs orders: application for case management order is not a ‘claim or response’ (Warburton v Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police)

Published on: 21 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tribunal costs orders: application for case management order is not a ‘claim or response’ (Warburton v Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: An application in the course of case management, such as an application for a stay, is not a 'claim or response' for the purposes of a costs order being made under rule 76(1)(b) of the Employment Tribunal (ET) Rules so no order can be made for costs solely on the basis that such an application has no reasonable prospects of success, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT).

