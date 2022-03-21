Tribunal costs orders: application for case management order is not a ‘claim or response’ (Warburton v Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police)

Article summary

Employment analysis: An application in the course of case management, such as an application for a stay, is not a ‘claim or response’ for the purposes of a costs order being made under rule 76(1)(b) of the Employment Tribunal (ET) Rules so no order can be made for costs solely on the basis that such an application has no reasonable prospects of success, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or to read the full analysis.