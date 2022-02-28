LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Trade unions and industrial action / Individual rights arising from union membership

Legal News

Tribunal compensation limits—increased figures applying from 6 April 2022

Published on: 28 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tribunal compensation limits—increased figures applying from 6 April 2022
  • What are the changes?

Article summary

Employment analysis: From 6 April 2022, new increased compensation limits for employment tribunal claims will come into force, including a revised figure of £571 (currently £544) for the maximum amount of a week's pay (used for calculating various awards including statutory redundancy payments and unfair dismissal basic awards), and a higher maximum unfair dismissal compensatory award of £93,878 (currently £89,493), under the provisions of the Employment Rights (Increase of Limits) Order 2022. The increases made by the Order reflect the increases in the retail prices index of 4.9% from September 2020 to September 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As