Tribunal compensation limits—increased figures applying from 6 April 2022

Employment analysis: From 6 April 2022, new increased compensation limits for employment tribunal claims will come into force, including a revised figure of £571 (currently £544) for the maximum amount of a week's pay (used for calculating various awards including statutory redundancy payments and unfair dismissal basic awards), and a higher maximum unfair dismissal compensatory award of £93,878 (currently £89,493), under the provisions of the Employment Rights (Increase of Limits) Order 2022. The increases made by the Order reflect the increases in the retail prices index of 4.9% from September 2020 to September 2021. or to read the full analysis.