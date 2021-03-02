- Tribunal compensation limits: increased figures applying from 6 April 2021
- What are the changes?
Article summary
Employment analysis: From 6 April 2021, new increased compensation limits for employment tribunal claims will come into force, including a revised figure of £544 (currently £538) for the maximum amount of a week's pay (used for calculating various awards including statutory redundancy payments and unfair dismissal basic awards), and a higher maximum unfair dismissal compensatory award of £89,493 (currently £88,519), under the provisions of the Employment Rights (Increase of Limits) Order 2021.
