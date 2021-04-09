Trial witness statements in the English courts and arbitration—CPR PD 57AC

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: On 6 April 2021, the new CPR practice direction 57AC (CPR PD 57AC) came into force in England and Wales for trial witness statements in the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales (the Business and Property Courts). Ben Giaretta, partner and co-head of international arbitration at Fox Williams, considers in this article the background to CPR PD57AC and its impact not only on court litigation but also on international arbitration. or to read the full analysis.