Trial of a preliminary issue on the question of DBAs (Lexlaw v Zuberi)

Dispute Resolution analysis: In Lexlaw Ltd v Zuberi [2017] EWHC 1350 (Ch), Master Clark sitting in the High Court, Chancery Division ordered a trial of the preliminary issue as to whether a Damages Based Agreement (DBA) was rendered unenforceable when it contained a clause providing for payment other than those payments defined by the DBA Regulations 2013, SI 2013/609, rr 4(1) and 4(3). The judge considered the previous authorities on when it is appropriate to order a trial of a preliminary issue including Steele v Steele [2001] All ER (D) 227 (Apr) and Lexi Holdings Plc v Pannone & Partners [2009] EWHC 3507 (Ch). or to read the full analysis.