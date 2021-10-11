LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Construction disputes / TCC practice and procedure

Legal News

Trial judge entitled not to follow the conclusions of an uncontroverted expert witness (Griffiths v TUI UK Ltd)

Published on: 11 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Trial judge entitled not to follow the conclusions of an uncontroverted expert witness (Griffiths v TUI UK Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: By a majority, the Court of Appeal on a second appeal has concluded that a trial judge was entitled to reject the conclusions reached by an expert whose evidence was CPR 35 compliant, was not controverted by the evidence of any other witness and was not subject to any cross-examination. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents