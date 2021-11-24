Treating clinicians must consider whether continuing to sustain life is in the patient’s best interests (North West London Clinical Commissioning Group v GU)

Private Client analysis: The court had previously determined that GU would not have wanted his life to be prolonged in the circumstances in which he found himself and it was not in GU’s best interests for clinically assisted nutrition and hydration (CANH) to be continued. However, the court was concerned that GU’s dignity had not been properly protected because of the extended period during which it has been continued and that is the subject of this judgment. Mr Justice Hayden was very critical of the hospital’s failure to ever consider whether the CANH was in GU’s best interests. Having analysed the nature of human dignity and the relevant domestic and international case law, he found that GU’s treatment had become burdensome and futile and entirely contrary to what he would have wanted. His dignity has been avoidably compromised. Written by Christine Cooper, barrister at Field Court Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan
Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and
PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise
Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you
0330 161 1234