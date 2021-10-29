LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Treasury’s AML focus highlights need for crypto regulation

Published on: 29 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, Expert Analysis: A recent HM Treasury consultation paper, asking for feedback on proposed anti-money laundering regulation changes, shines a light on the increasing role of cryptocurrency in money laundering, and the need for greater transparency and regulation of crypto transactions, says Ian Hargreaves at Covington. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

