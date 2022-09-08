LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Treasury poised to get new power to direct regulators

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The government said 7 September 2022 it will amend the bill set to revamp the UK's financial services regulatory framework after Brexit to enable HM Treasury to direct the country's finance regulators to make or change rules, risking the watchdogs' independence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

