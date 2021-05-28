Treasury open to regulating areas of commercial lending

Law360, London: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told Parliament on 27 May 2021 that he is open to discussing increased oversight of commercial lending with the UK’s financial watchdog after the Greensill saga, marking a rethink that would tighten scrutiny over activities such as supply-chain financing.
