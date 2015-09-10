Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Protected rights in employment / Working time and flexible working

Legal News

Travelling time between home and customers is working time confirmed: ECJ (News, 10 September 2015)

Travelling time between home and customers is working time confirmed: ECJ (News, 10 September 2015)
Published on: 10 September 2015
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Travelling time between home and customers is working time confirmed: ECJ (News, 10 September 2015)
  • Impact of this case
  • Background law
  • The facts and reference by the Spanish court
  • The Judgment of the ECJ

Article summary

In the case of workers who do not have a fixed or habitual place of work, time spent travelling each day between their homes and the premises of the first and last customers designated by their employer constitutes ‘working time’ within the meaning of the Working Time Directive. This is because during such journeys the workers are at work, at their employer’s disposal and carrying out their duties or activities. ECJ: Federacion de Servicios Privados del sindicato Comisiones obreras v Tyco Integrated Security. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More