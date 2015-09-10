Travelling time between home and customers is working time confirmed: ECJ (News, 10 September 2015)

In the case of workers who do not have a fixed or habitual place of work, time spent travelling each day between their homes and the premises of the first and last customers designated by their employer constitutes ‘working time’ within the meaning of the Working Time Directive. This is because during such journeys the workers are at work, at their employer’s disposal and carrying out their duties or activities. ECJ: Federacion de Servicios Privados del sindicato Comisiones obreras v Tyco Integrated Security.
