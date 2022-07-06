LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Travellers warned on strike cover in insurance policies

Published on: 06 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A consumer group has urged travellers to check their holiday insurance cover after its research suggested that 40% of policies do not offer protection against strikes by airport or airline staff. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

