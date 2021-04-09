Sign-in Help
Home / Immigration / UK immigration control: how it works / Applying in the UK

Legal News

Travel during the immigration application process

Travel during the immigration application process
Published on: 09 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Travel during the immigration application process
  • Applicants submitting an immigration application from inside the UK can keep their passport while the application is processing. But there are risks if they want to travel outside the CTA. We take a look at these.
  • Submission process
  • The Immigration Rules
  • Risks caused by the new process
  • Withdrawal of applications
  • Exceptions
  • The case for reform

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Nick Gore at Carter Thomas considers the immigration application process while travelling, and the risks associated with travelling outside the Common Travel Area (CTA). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As