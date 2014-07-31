Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Disputes, discrimination and divorce / Discrimination

Legal News

Transsexual not ‘woman’ for earlier state pension age entitlement (MB v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)

Transsexual not ‘woman’ for earlier state pension age entitlement (MB v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
Published on: 31 July 2014
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Transsexual not ‘woman’ for earlier state pension age entitlement (MB v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
  • Original news
  • What were the facts?
  • What legal principles applied?
  • What was decided?
  • What are the practical implications of this case?

Article summary

In MB v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, the Court of Appeal held that the requirement that a transsexual's marriage be annulled as a condition of her being entitled to a full gender recognition certificate, and thus to being treated as a woman for pension purposes, does not contravene the principle of equal treatment and is accordingly not discriminatory. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More