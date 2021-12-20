Transparency and domestic abuse (Griffiths v Tickle and others (Rights of Women and another intervening))

Article summary

Family analysis: An application by journalists for publication of a fact-finding judgment containing findings of domestic abuse, control and rape, including the names of both parents, was permitted by Mrs Justice Lieven at first instance. The father’s subsequent appeal against the order permitting publication was dismissed by the Court of Appeal, which concluded the judge had been right, on the specific and unusual facts of the case, to conclude that the balance fell in favour of allowing the applications. The father’s application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court was dismissed as totally without merit and a stay on publication refused. Lucy Reed, barrister at St John’s Chambers and counsel for the applicant journalist who was the respondent to the appeal, explains the implications. or to read the full analysis.