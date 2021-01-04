Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Asset finance / Aviation finance

Legal News

Transitioning out of LIBOR—what is the impact for aviation finance?

Transitioning out of LIBOR—what is the impact for aviation finance?
Published on: 04 January 2021
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Transitioning out of LIBOR—what is the impact for aviation finance?
  • Are there any challenges with switching to overnight SONIA compounded in arrears for aviation finance?
  • Are there any other alternative rates that could be used for aviation finance transactions?
  • What are the practical considerations of moving to a new rate specifically for aviation finance loans, in particular, what elements of aviation finance documentation should be analysed and considered?
  • Is there any impact on lease documentation?
  • What should practitioners be doing now to prepare for this change?

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: Bill Gibson, Partner at Vedder Price, discusses the impact LIBOR transition has on aviation finance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More