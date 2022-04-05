LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Transforming Public Procurement: Part 4—What's the future for management of publicly procured contracts?

Published on: 05 April 2022
  • Transforming Public Procurement: Part 4—What's the future for management of publicly procured contracts?
  • What is the future for management of publicly procured contracts?
  • Prompt payment
  • Contract amendments

Article summary

Public Law analysis: On 6 December 2021, the Cabinet Office published its response to the consultation following the release of the Green Paper 'Transforming Public Procurement' (Government Response). Burges Salmon provided a 'first glance' summary and reported on the original Green Paper proposals on their Burges Salmon blog. In the fourth of a series of updates, Laura Wisdom of Burges Salmon provides further detail on the likely future of procurement policy; procurement routes; bid challenges; and management of publicly procured contracts. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

