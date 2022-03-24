Transforming Public Procurement: Part 3—What’s the future of bid challenges?

Article summary

Public Law analysis: On 6 December 2021, the Cabinet Office published its response to the consultation following the release of the Green Paper 'Transforming Public Procurement' (Government Response). Burges Salmon provided a 'first glance' summary and reported on the original Green Paper proposals on their Burges Salmon blog. In the third of a series of updates, Ian Tucker of Burges Salmon provides further detail on the likely future of procurement policy, procurement routes, bid challenges, and management of publicly procured contracts. or to read the full analysis.