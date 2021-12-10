Transforming Public Procurement—a first glance at the government response to the consultation

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Cabinet Office has today (6 December 2021) published its response to the Green Paper entitled ‘Transforming Public Procurement’. Today’s response is the latest stage in the development of the procurement rules, as the government looks to shape the post-EU regime. The response paper sets which of the original proposals that it intends to retain and those it plans to withdraw. Patrick Parkin of Burges Salmon LLP provides a brief ‘first glance’ summary. or to read the full analysis.