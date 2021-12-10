LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Public procurement / Procurement procedure

Legal News

Transforming Public Procurement—a first glance at the government response to the consultation

Published on: 10 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Transforming Public Procurement—a first glance at the government response to the consultation
  • Chapter 1—procurement that better meets the UK’s needs
  • Chapter 2–a simpler regulatory framework
  • Chapter 3—using the right procurement procedures
  • Chapter 4–Awarding the right contract to the right supplier
  • Chapter 5–using the best commercial purchasing tools
  • Chapter 6–ensuring open and transparent contracting
  • Chapter 7—fair and fast challenges to procurement decisions
  • Chapter 8—effective contract management
  • How can we help?

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Cabinet Office has today (6 December 2021) published its response to the Green Paper entitled ‘Transforming Public Procurement’. Today’s response is the latest stage in the development of the procurement rules, as the government looks to shape the post-EU regime. The response paper sets which of the original proposals that it intends to retain and those it plans to withdraw. Patrick Parkin of Burges Salmon LLP provides a brief ‘first glance’ summary. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes