Sign-in Help
Home /

Legal News

Transfer of assets abroad (HMRC v Rialas)

Transfer of assets abroad (HMRC v Rialas)
Published on: 12 January 2021
Updated on: 12 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Transfer of assets abroad (HMRC v Rialas)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In HMRC v Rialas the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that there was no income tax charge under the transfer of assets abroad (TOAA) rules where the taxpayer had made arrangements to facilitate the sale of shares by his business partner to a non-resident company owned by a trust of which he was beneficiary. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an