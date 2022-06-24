- Transfer from Hospital to care homes policy at start of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic irrational (Gardner, R (on the application of) & others v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care & others)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- ECHR challenge
- Public law complaints
- PSED
- Case details
Article summary
Local Government analysis: The High Court held that three government policy documents relating to management of transfer of individuals from NHS hospital from 17 March 2020 to 2 April 2020 at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, were irrational in failing to advise that where an asymptomatic patient was admitted to a care home, they should, so far as practicable, be kept apart from other residents within 14 days. Written by Adam Mercer, trainee solicitor at Sinclairs law.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.