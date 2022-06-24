LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Transfer from Hospital to care homes policy at start of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic irrational (Gardner, R (on the application of) & others v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care & others)

Published on: 24 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Transfer from Hospital to care homes policy at start of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic irrational (Gardner, R (on the application of) & others v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care & others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • ECHR challenge
  • Public law complaints
  • PSED
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The High Court held that three government policy documents relating to management of transfer of individuals from NHS hospital from 17 March 2020 to 2 April 2020 at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, were irrational in failing to advise that where an asymptomatic patient was admitted to a care home, they should, so far as practicable, be kept apart from other residents within 14 days. Written by Adam Mercer, trainee solicitor at Sinclairs law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More