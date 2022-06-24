Transfer from Hospital to care homes policy at start of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic irrational (Gardner, R (on the application of) & others v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care & others)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The High Court held that three government policy documents relating to management of transfer of individuals from NHS hospital from 17 March 2020 to 2 April 2020 at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, were irrational in failing to advise that where an asymptomatic patient was admitted to a care home, they should, so far as practicable, be kept apart from other residents within 14 days. Written by Adam Mercer, trainee solicitor at Sinclairs law. or to read the full analysis.