Trans-Atlantic approaches on dealing with IP piracy online

Published on: 05 October 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
  • What is the current legal position on both sides of the Atlantic?
  • What should lawyers do now?
  • What does the industry think?

IP & IT analysis: A study into trans-Atlantic approaches preventing online IP infringement concludes US-EU regulatory frameworks are similarly robust but courts have often interpreted them and the key issue of host liability/safe harbour quite differently. Federico Poggi, lawyer and senior public affairs manager of the European Competitive Telecommunications Association says the study accords not only with industry perspectives but also practicality. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

