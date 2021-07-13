Trading loss relief and closure notices (Poll (Robert) v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Poll v HMRC the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) dismissed the taxpayer’s appeal, finding that he was not entitled to trading loss relief because he was not carrying on a trade. The FTT also found that there was no time limit within which HMRC had to issue closure notices.
