Trader receives VAT repayment from HMRC on trust for customer—quistclose and constructive trusts (Deluxe Property Holdings Ltd v SCL Construction Ltd)

Published on: 16 December 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In this case, the High Court found that a trader received a VAT repayment from HMRC on trust for the intended payee. There was a resulting trust because the trader had given an undertaking that it would not use the repayment other than for reimbursing the party who had paid the VAT to the trader originally. That party could also enforce the trust, since the undertaking had been communicated to it. There was also a constructive trust as it would be unconscionable for the trader to retain the money. These proprietary claims prevailed over any claim in debt which the trader might have against the other party in other proceedings. The case is a useful recapitulation of the quistclose and constructive trust principles, and for the former helpfully explains when the intended payee (rather than the party making the advance) can enforce. Written by Daniel Webb, barrister, at Selborne Chambers. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

