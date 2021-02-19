Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Financial crime / Financial crime—market abuse

Legal News

Trader can be extradited in ex-Goldman banker fraud case

Trader can be extradited in ex-Goldman banker fraud case
Published on: 19 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Trader can be extradited in ex-Goldman banker fraud case

Article summary

Law360, London: A securities trader charged by US authorities over an insider trading scheme involving an ex-Goldman Sachs banker lost his extradition dispute after a London judge said 18 February 2021 it was in the interest of justice for him to be tried in America. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More