Trade marks—continuing use and the interpretation of multiple signs (Bentley Motors v Bentley 1962 and another)

Article summary

IP analysis: The Court of Appeal has upheld the IPEC’s decision that Bentley Motors Ltd (Bentley Motors) had infringed the trade marks of Bentley 1962 Ltd and Brandlogic Ltd (Bentley Clothing). This case will be of interest to all trade mark specialists, as it is a novel case on the correct interpretation and application of the defence available under the transitional provisions in the Trade Marks Act 1994 (TMA 1994). The judgment also considers the question of how the average consumer will perceive two signs which are used together. Written by Nicole Bollard, barrister at 3PB Barristers. or to read the full analysis.