menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Patents / Patent disputes

Legal News

Trade marks—bad faith and unjustified threats (Fox Group International Ltd v Teleta Pharma Ltd)

Trade marks—bad faith and unjustified threats (Fox Group International Ltd v Teleta Pharma Ltd)
Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Trade marks—bad faith and unjustified threats (Fox Group International Ltd v Teleta Pharma Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The main issues in this case surround the concepts of bad faith and unjustified threats. The claim had initially started on grounds of trade mark infringement and passing off, but these were discontinued by the claimant. The defendant had counterclaimed, following which the court held that the claimant had applied for the trade mark in bad faith and without the consent of the manufacturer of the goods. The letter before action the claimant had sent to initiate the claim was therefore considered a groundless threat and the defendant was entitled to damages and costs. Written by Philip Partington, partner, and Lakmal Walawage, associate, at JMW Solicitors LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More