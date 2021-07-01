Trade marks—bad faith and unjustified threats (Fox Group International Ltd v Teleta Pharma Ltd)

Article summary

IP analysis: The main issues in this case surround the concepts of bad faith and unjustified threats. The claim had initially started on grounds of trade mark infringement and passing off, but these were discontinued by the claimant. The defendant had counterclaimed, following which the court held that the claimant had applied for the trade mark in bad faith and without the consent of the manufacturer of the goods. The letter before action the claimant had sent to initiate the claim was therefore considered a groundless threat and the defendant was entitled to damages and costs. Written by Philip Partington, partner, and Lakmal Walawage, associate, at JMW Solicitors LLP. or to read the full analysis.