- Trade mark application amounted to passing off (Litecoin Foundation v Inshallah)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
IP analysis: Litecoin Foundation Ltd, which promotes then Litecoin cryptocurrency, sued three connected defendants, including a trade mark dealer, in passing off. In both the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC) small claims track and on appeal, the application for a trade mark was held to be passing off and an instrument of fraud. Written by Giles Parsons, partner at Browne Jacobson LLP.
