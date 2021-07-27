menu-search
Trade mark application amounted to passing off (Litecoin Foundation v Inshallah)

Published on: 27 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: Litecoin Foundation Ltd, which promotes then Litecoin cryptocurrency, sued three connected defendants, including a trade mark dealer, in passing off. In both the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC) small claims track and on appeal, the application for a trade mark was held to be passing off and an instrument of fraud. Written by Giles Parsons, partner at Browne Jacobson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

