Trade mark application amounted to passing off (Litecoin Foundation v Inshallah)

Article summary

IP analysis: Litecoin Foundation Ltd, which promotes then Litecoin cryptocurrency, sued three connected defendants, including a trade mark dealer, in passing off. In both the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC) small claims track and on appeal, the application for a trade mark was held to be passing off and an instrument of fraud. Written by Giles Parsons, partner at Browne Jacobson LLP. or to read the full analysis.