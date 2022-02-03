LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Trade judges dubious of President’s lead on China tariffs

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: A panel of US Court of International Trade judges on 1 February 2022 voiced scepticism toward US Government arguments that tariffs the Trump administration imposed on US$300bn worth of Chinese goods constituted unreviewable presidential actions.

