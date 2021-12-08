Trade finance firms under pressure after stern warnings to improve financial crime controls

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has called on trade finance firms to fundamentally re-evaluate business-wide anti-money laundering (AML) compliance arrangements, promising regulatory action for those who fail to improve. However, it is not clear that this sector has the knowledge, expertise and technological solutions to meet the regulator’s expectations. Zia Ullah, partner, Steve Smith, partner, Ruth Paley, legal director, and Rory Brown, associate, of Eversheds Sutherland consider recent developments in AML regulation of trade finance. or to read the full analysis.