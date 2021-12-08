LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Financial crime / Anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF)

Legal News

Trade finance firms under pressure after stern warnings to improve financial crime controls

Published on: 08 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Trade finance firms under pressure after stern warnings to improve financial crime controls
  • Introduction
  • What are the risks associated with trade finance?
  • Dear CEO Letter
  • Risk assessment
  • Counterparty analysis
  • Transaction approval
  • Transaction payments
  • Joint Money Laundering Steering Group (JMLSG) updates
  • Commentary

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has called on trade finance firms to fundamentally re-evaluate business-wide anti-money laundering (AML) compliance arrangements, promising regulatory action for those who fail to improve. However, it is not clear that this sector has the knowledge, expertise and technological solutions to meet the regulator’s expectations. Zia Ullah, partner, Steve Smith, partner, Ruth Paley, legal director, and Rory Brown, associate, of Eversheds Sutherland consider recent developments in AML regulation of trade finance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More