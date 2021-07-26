TR1 declaration of trust—absence of agreement insufficient for rectification (Ralph v Ralph)

Article summary

Property analysis: The Court of Appeal allowed a second appeal against an order for the rectification of an HM Land Registry transfer form TR1 because the trial judge had not found a 'continuing common intention' for the form to contain no declaration of beneficial ownership, but only a lack of discussions or agreement between the purchasers as to such ownership. Drawing a distinction between the 'absence of agreement' and an 'actual agreement', the court held that the former could not be equated with the latter for the purposes of rectification because: 'The law does not make contracts for people unless they have…agreed to them or shown a continuing common intention as to the term or terms in issue.' The decision adopted the subjective test for 'common intention' set out in FSHC Group Holdings Ltd v GLAS Trust Corp Ltd but did not decide whether, in the case of a TR1, it was also necessary for the parties to have communicated their respective intentions. Written by Clifford Darton QC, Selborne Chambers.