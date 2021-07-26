menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Contractual breach and remedies

Legal News

TR1 declaration of trust—absence of agreement insufficient for rectification (Ralph v Ralph)

Published on: 26 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • TR1 declaration of trust—absence of agreement insufficient for rectification (Ralph v Ralph)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: The Court of Appeal allowed a second appeal against an order for the rectification of an HM Land Registry transfer form TR1 because the trial judge had not found a ‘continuing common intention’ for the form to contain no declaration of beneficial ownership, but only a lack of discussions or agreement between the purchasers as to such ownership. Drawing a distinction between the ‘absence of agreement’ and an ‘actual agreement’, the court held that the former could not be equated with the latter for the purposes of rectification because: ‘The law does not make contracts for people unless they have…agreed to them or shown a continuing common intention as to the term or terms in issue.’ The decision adopted the subjective test for ‘common intention’ set out in FSHC Group Holdings Ltd v GLAS Trust Corp Ltd but did not decide whether, in the case of a TR1, it was also necessary for the parties to have communicated their respective intentions. Written by Clifford Darton QC, Selborne Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More