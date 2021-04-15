TPR’s new climate change strategy to protect savers from climate risk—worth the wait?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: Michael Aherne, Of counsel in the Pension team at Herbert Smith Freehills, and Steven Chua, trainee solicitor at Herbert Smith Freehills consider the Pensions Regulator’s (TPR) recently published climate change strategy. Aherne and Chua comment that it offers little insight into how the Regulator will go about enforcing the new climate change regulations, however, it does at least hint at things to come and suggests that the Regulator will focus on supporting schemes rather than penalising those currently further down on the learning curve. or to read the full analysis.