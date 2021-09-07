TPR’s interim response to draft Single Code of Practice consultation feedback—key issues and implications

Article summary

Pensions analysis: After considering the responses to its consultation on the proposed Single Code of Conduct replacing ten of the fifteen current Codes of Practice, the Pensions Regulator (TPR) is looking to make amendments to its draft to address issues raised, and in particular around unauthorised investments held by pension schemes. James Borshell, partner at Knights plc, comments on TPR’s interim response to the feedback it received. or to read the full analysis.