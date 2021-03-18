- TPR’s consultation on its policy on the exercise of its criminal powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021
- Original story
- Briefly, what is the background to the publication of this draft policy and what does it cover?
- Why is TPR consulting on this document? What questions are being posed?
- What does the policy indicate about TPR’s approach to its powers under the PSA 2021 and to criminality generally? How does it plan to use these criminal powers? Do they raise any specific problems or issues?
- Connor and Winton
- Stott
- How would the introduction of TPR’s proposed approach impact on pension schemes and their sponsors, and corporate activity generally? What steps can and should employers and other parties be taking now, in light of this prosecutions policy, to avoid exposing themselves to the risk of corporate criminal prosecution?
- Connor and Winton
- Stott
More...
- What is the timetable for implementation of the proposals? What are TPR’s next steps?
Less...
Article summary
Corporate Crime and Pensions analysis: Rosalind Connor, managing partner, Anne-Marie Winton, partner, both at Arc Pensions Law, and Chris Stott, principal associate at Eversheds Sutherland, discuss the Pension Regulator’s (TPR’s) draft policy document on its use of the new criminal powers introduced by the Pension Schemes Act 2021 (PSA 2021), how TPR plans to use these powers, and what the proposals in the draft policy document would mean for pension schemes.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.