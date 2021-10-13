LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Financial services and pensions offences / Pensions offences

Legal News

TPR updates its contribution notice Code of Practice—is it now clear what the new tests might catch?

Published on: 13 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • TPR updates its contribution notice Code of Practice—is it now clear what the new tests might catch?
  • What was the background to the consultation?
  • What was the outcome and have any changes been made?
  • What are the practical implications for scheme sponsors?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has finalised the update to its Code of Practice 12 along with the Code-related guidance. The Code needed adjusting to incorporate the two new contribution notice tests—the ‘employer insolvency test’ and the ‘employer resources test’ introduced by the Pension Schemes Act 2021 (PSA 2021) and operational from 1 October 2021. David Everett, partner at Lane, Clark and Peacock examines the consultation and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As