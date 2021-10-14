LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
TPR seeks public response on climate rules

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Pensions Regulator (TPR) stated that it will set up a series of panels to seek responses on whether it is succeeding in reducing risk for savers, following the introduction of new reporting requirements on climate change for the sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

