LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Pensions bodies / The Pensions Regulator

Legal News

TPR responds to consultation regarding updated asset information collection from DB schemes—increased reporting requirements for trustees

Published on: 05 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • TPR responds to consultation regarding updated asset information collection from DB schemes—increased reporting requirements for trustees
  • What was the background to the consultation?
  • What was the outcome? What issues were raised and were there any changes to the proposals?
  • What are the practical implications for pension schemes?
  • What actions should schemes be taking now? What happens next?

Article summary

Pension analysis: Following the Pensions Regulator's (TPR) recent response to the consultation on asset information collection, questions have arisen regarding the amendments to the original proposal and the future impact of the changes on schemes and their trustees. Katie Whitford and Graham Wrightson, associate and partner respectively at Stephenson Harwood, examine the consultation outcome and suggest potential steps that schemes should take. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
7 Practice notes
View More