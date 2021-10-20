LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
TPR pushes government green agenda for schemes

Published on: 20 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has given its backing for a government programme that requires firms to disclose their financial sustainability credentials, saying every scheme will be able to properly consider the broader environment in their financial decisions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

